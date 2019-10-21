CrowdStrike CEO surprised that cybersecurity firm was called out in Trump-Ukraine call

Queenie Wong/CNET

CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity firm that investigated the 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee, recently became entangled in a controversy involving President Donald Trump and Ukraine's president.

Trump in July asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into CrowdStrike, according to a memo released by the White House in September. The infamous call involving Trump has been part of an impeachment inquiry into whether the US president sought help from a foreign leader to harm a political rival.

The mention of CrowdStrike was something that even the CEO of the cybersecurity firm George Kurtz wasn't expecting.

"Well, it's a surprise to me. I think from our perspective we get called in all the time to do forensic work," he said during The Wall Street Journal's Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach on Monday.

Kurtz also said that the conspiracy theory saying Ukraine was behind the 2016 DNC breach has been "debunked" by the cybersecurity company and the US intelligence community. CrowdStrike concluded in its report Russian hackers were behind the DNC hack.

"You know, I'm not a politician. I'm a security guy and we're just focused on keeping our customers safe," Kurtz said.

When asked by WSJ technology editor Yun-Hee Kim why Trump would mention CrowdStrike in his call, Kurtz replied, "you'd have to ask him."