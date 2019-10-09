Apple

Fans of the Crossy Road mobile game on iOS and Android, or those nostalgic for games like Mario and Frogger, might have a reason to be more interested in Apple Arcade: A new version of the app, called Crossy Road Castle, will be coming to the subscription service later this year. Crossy Road Castle supports local multiplayer capability for four people and will work with PS4 and Xbox controllers.

In Crossy Road Castle, players climb colorful castle towers instead of crossing roads and dodging cars as they do in the original app. The levels get more difficult as you progress. Along the way you can collect coins, unlock characters and defeat enemies like the Crossy Road Eagle. Perhaps the best part? Earning hats to dress up your characters.

The app is expected to launch with the Unihorse Tower, a level with an endless climb into the air, with more towers and characters to come in the future.

The original 2014 Crossy Road app, developed by Hipster Whale, was downloaded over 1 million times from the Google Play Store. Apple's App Store doesn't display its download numbers. The developers also created retro games like Shooty Skies, Pac-Man 256, Piffle and a Disney version of Crossy Road.

Crossy Road Castle will join the ever-growing list of games available for iOS devices for $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) per month. launched early as part of iOS 13's public beta in September, with several games ready to play. After iOS 13.1 became available, the service launched for other promised devices.