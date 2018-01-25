Warning: Possible spoilers for the TV show "This Is Us" ahead.
Running social media for an iconic American product has to be difficult enough without a TV show painting your main moneymaker as a murderer.
So when NBC show "This Is Us" hinted Tuesday that an old Crock-Pot with a faulty switch leads to the death of a beloved character (that's all the spoilers you're gonna get), the company naturally had to react, using a new Twitter account that CNET confirmed is official. It involved some pretty serious usage of the broken-heart emoji.
The company also issued an official statement, which says in part: "For nearly 50 years, with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in (Tuesday's) episode. In fact, the safety and design of our product renders this type of event nearly impossible ... Our hope is that the team at NBC's 'This Is Us' will help us spread factual information regarding our product's safety."
Fans still gave their trusted appliances the side-eye after the episode.
One tweet even referred to Hodor's famous catchphrase from "Game of Thrones."
But others valiantly defended their slow cookers.
Even show creator Dan Fogelman jumped in to defend the appliance.
And Crock-Pot thanked him with an offer of a freebie.
In fairness, the show's plotline also involved a nonworking smoke detector.
Prepare to shed more tears, "This Is Us" fans, because the tragic storyline continues Feb. 4 after the Super Bowl. Maybe prep some Lit'l Smokies to snack on while you watch. You can make 'em in your Crock-Pot.
