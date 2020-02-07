This Crock-Pot is the real deal -- and it's on sale today for just $20

Crock-Pot

I don't know about where you are but where I am it's pouring, and the only accessory more important than an umbrella on a rainy day is a slow cooker. If you don't have one, Best Buy has the on sale for just $20 -- down from $35 -- as its Deal of the Day. And unlike some of these sales, it's a real Crock-Pot -- not an off-brand slow cooker.

The beauty of a slow cooker lies in its simplicity. As the name implies, it takes time to do its thing but almost zero effort or technical skill. As you head out the door, drop a rib roast, tenderloin, stew meat or veggies in with spices and braising liquid like red wine or stock. Walk back into total fork-tender dinner glory for the whole fam.

This is truly simple enough a child could operate it. Convenient features include a removable and dishwasher-safe stoneware (the part you cook in) and a secure locking lid should you want to bring your goods on the go, you won't end up with a backseat of chili. If only poor Kevin from the office had bought this model, everything could have gone so differently.

Read more on Chowhound:

Order this online at Best Buy (available in red only) and you can pick it up at any brick-and-mortar location for free. Or Best Buy will ship it for an added cost.