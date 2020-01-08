This 6-quart Crock-Pot with a dip-warming sidekick is $25 for today only

Crock-Pot

We are getting dangerously close to Super Bowl Sunday and if you're hosting, Best Buy is hitting us with an incredible deal on this 6-quart Crock-Pot with free dip warmer, currently on sale for just $25 for today only.

The perfect one-two punch for game day eats, the 6-Quart Crock-Pot with digital timer, can handle any number of large chilis, stews, pulled pork or ribs while the adorable little dipper keeps hot queso or spinach artichoke dip warm into halftime and long beyond. Right now you can take 50% off the set during Best Buy's one-day sale.

And for those in need of caffeine this January -- also known as everyone -- Best Buy is selling a well-rated Mr. Coffee 12-cup maker for a measly $13, down from its original $26, also for today only. No bells and whistles on this guy but it still gets high marks in verified purchase reviews for consistency, function and, of course, value.

Lastly, and to battle any wayward crumbs during Super Bowl (or any time really), Best Buy has this iRobot Roomba app-controlled robot vacuum down $500 to just $300 for today only.

And don't forget you can order any of these deals online and pick up for free at your local Best Buy location, often same-day.