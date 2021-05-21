Crime alert app Citizen is reportedly testing on-demand security feature

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Civilian crime-watching app Citizen is reportedly testing out a new on-demand security service -- think, Uber, but instead of a ride, the app summons a security detail -- according to a report Friday from Motherboard. The product would, for example, let users request a security guard to escort them while walking at night, reported Motherboard, citing leaked internal documents.

Such a feature would represent a significant expansion of the company's current services, which let users of its app report "incidents" that can trigger localized safety alerts that are sent to other users.

The company is reportedly partnering with private security firms to test the feature, including Securitas, a national security contracting agency, and Los Angeles Professional Security, or LAPS, another private company.

One of the leaked emails also indicates Citizen has contacted the Los Angeles Police Department and suggests the new service could help LAPD address its mounting backlog of property crime, according to Motherboard.

Revelations about the possible on-demand security service come just days after Citizen faced criticism for an incident in which the name and photo of a person was posted on the app and incorrectly said to be an arson suspect accused of starting a wildfire in California. The company has since apologized, saying it failed to follow its own "strict validation protocols."

Citizen didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson told Motherboard that LAPS offers a "personal rapid response service" that the company is using "internally with employees as a small test." The spokesperson reportedly added that Citizen has talked with "various partners in designing this pilot project."