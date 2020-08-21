Cricket Wireless offers 5G access, but only if you buy a $1,200 phone

Cricket

AT&T prepaid service Cricket Wireless on Friday announced access to nationwide 5G on the service's first 5G phone, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G.

At present the Galaxy S20+ 5G is the only phone that will work on Cricket's network, which customers can buy in Cosmic Gray for $1,199.99 outright. The service says that 5G phones from other providers aren't compatible, but adds it will have more 5G phones available soon.

Customers can access 5G on the company's Simply Data plans (starting at $35 for 20GB) or sign up for the $60 Cricket Unlimited More plan. Cricket is also launching the Simply Data Rate Plan with 100GB of data for $90/mo.

As a sweetener, Cricket is also offering a 30-day trial of HBO Max to all of its pre-paid customers.