Cricket Wireless customers can earn bill credits by viewing ads

Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless and mobile rewards developer Adfone are rolling out a rewards app and program called Ad it Up, the companies said Tuesday. Using the app, Cricket Wireless customers across the US can choose to view ads on their phone and, in return, earn points that can be redeemed for bill credits.

The Ad it Up app will come "pre-loaded on millions of select Cricket Android phones," the companies said, but customers can choose to opt in or out from their devices.

When customers register for the program, they'll be asked to choose their interests so the program can show them targeted ads.

"This deployment represents a sizeable opportunity for both advertisers reaching Cricket customers as well as telecom companies looking to build and generate revenue in revolutionary ways," Adfone founder and CEO Brian Boroff said in a release.