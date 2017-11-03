Cricket adds more data to its phone plans

Cricket Wireless customers are about to get more data on their phone plans, the company announced Friday.
Beginning Nov. 5, your data will increase from 1 GB to 2 GB if you're on Cricket's $30-a-month plan. If you're on the $40-a-month plan, your data will increase from 4 GB to 5 GB.
Cricket, which is a subsidiary of AT&T, will also bring back its $50 unlimited plan in which you receive two lines for $80 and unlimited data for $50 a month.
