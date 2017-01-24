These 'Twin Peaks' toys are wrapped in plastic and ready for your shelves

Enlarge Image Funko

Can't wait for the new "Twin Peaks" to air? Well, in the meantime you can recreate your favorite scenes from David Lynch and Mark Frost's quirky mystery series with these new action figures and Pop Vinyl collectibles from Funko.

Funko is releasing 3 3/4" tall, posable action figures of Bob, Agent Dale Cooper, Log Lady and Laura Palmer wrapped in plastic -- she probably won't be posable what with the rigor mortis.

Funko is also releasing Pop Vinyl figures of Agent Dale Cooper with a cup of coffee, Log Lady with her log, Laura Palmer wrapped in plastic, Audrey Horne sneaking a cigarette and a creepy-looking Bob.

The collectibles were announced on Monday at the London Toy Fair. The toys will be available in March 2017.

While this looks like the first wave of collectibles, there are quite a few characters missing that could end up in future releases such as FBI Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole (hopefully with a donut) and Donna Hayward.

Perhaps Funko plans on releasing a second wave of collectibles for the upcoming series, which debuts on Showtime on May 21. This could make for some interesting characters, especially since the cast list includes everyone from Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder to Michael Cera and Ashley Judd. (Disclosure: Showtime is owned by CBS, which is also the parent company of CNET.)

