Creaks game creeps into Apple Arcade's neighborhood

Apple

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

Apple Arcade on Friday added Creaks, a new puzzle platformer game from indie developer Amanita Design, to its growing catalog of over 120 games. Creaks joins the developer's other game, Pilgrims, on Apple's subscription mobile gaming service.

In the game, you're spending a quiet evening in your room when the light starts flickering and the ground trembles. The wallpaper pulls back to reveal a secret door, and someone, or something, is making noise in there. Grab your flashlight and explore a mysterious subterranean world of bird people. Lurking in the shadows are deadly, shape-shifting monsters. When you shine a light on them, they transform into furniture.

The developers suggest using a controller and headphones for the best gameplay experience.

Check out the trailer here:

💡 Creaks Launch Trailer 💡



The game is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch… this month!



Wishlist #Creaks on Steam: https://t.co/rb8UolrTsB pic.twitter.com/tSqU8MIoc4 — Amanita Design (@Amanita_Design) July 1, 2020

With Apple Arcade's release in September, Apple firmly staked its claim in the mobile gaming world. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 a month (£4.99, AU$7.99) and lets you play more than 120 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.