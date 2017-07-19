Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

This school isn't a scam. It teaches you how to commit one.

Online courses have become a digital alternative to the classroom, as millions of students take to their computers to learn new skills like coding or to earn their college degree. The trend isn't lost on cybercriminals, who have developed a six-week seminar to turn beginners into full-fledged fraudsters.

Digital Shadows, a security firm based out of the United Kingdom, followed the online fraud ecosystem, and released its research on Wednesday. The goal was to get a deep look at the online environment that fosters budding thieves.

The company found several guidebooks online, that can sell for $1, or forums where thieves can trade tips in secrecy, but nothing as in-depth as the six-week course. Digital Shadows enrolled in the WWH-Club's online seminar, where "tuition" cost $745, with an additional $200 for course materials.

"It's on a scale that haven't seen before, and they refresh the course material every six months," Rick Holland, the company's vice president of strategy, said.

New students had to pay in cryptocurrency, like Webmoney or Bitcoin. WWH-Club advertises itself as the "world's largest carding forum." Carding is slang for using stolen credit cards for fraud.

Like any online course, WWH-Club has a curriculum. There are 20 lectures, with five instructors, required reading and quizzes. Each lecture lasts more than an hour, and there is a maximum class size of 15 students.

The lectures touch on topics like "Bruteforcing Paypal," "Working on Android," and taking advantage of specific industries like hotels and flights. The classes are only in Russian and offer retraining every six months -- if you can afford to pay again.

The teachers saw their service as a way to help people out, rather than a tutorial to promote crime.

"You will learn to have a free holiday at the resorts of Europe, America and Asia," an advertisement for the crash course in scamming read.

The instructors would tell students that they could make more than $3,000 a month for less than 12 hours a week. They suggested websites where a newly minted scammer could buy a stash of stolen credit cards, and then how to turn it into cash.

One of the lectures listed websites that allowed purchases with stolen credit cards, follow by instructions on how to sell the goods for cash.

Several lectures also showed social engineering advice, like how to trick unsuspecting victims into giving up their PIN, or get a hotel agent to accept the stolen credit card information.

Holland said the course is a prime example of how easy it's become to get into cybercrime, and a reminder that people need to be even more cautious with their security.

"You could know nothing and it ramps you up on understanding the different kinds of cards that are out there, the security measures that are out there, what do you need on your computer," Holland said.

You know how colleges loves to show off their successful alumni? "Graduates" of this six-week seminar are the same. Students will return to the forum, showing off pictures of goods they've bought thanks to the lessons they learned.

In one thread, there had been photos of a PlayStation 4, a GoPro Hero 5 camera, and a hoverboard. It's like a homecoming for thieves.

One thief took a picture of a beach view with palm trees, and wrote, "Thank you for creating the Hotel Group."

Digital Shadows hopes by studying through the course, they can advise companies the latest strategies new crops of thieves will be trying out to make a quick buck.

The company will be disclosing more information during a presentation at Black Hat.