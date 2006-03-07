Creative lowers price on Zen Vision:M

While we were investigating a rumor that Creative would announce an online video store the day before Apple's 30th-anniversary event, we prodded our Creative contacts for the inside scoop. The reply was that they had no news regarding such an announcement but that Creative lowered the price on the Zen Vision:M from $330 to $300, effective yesterday. This isn't the exciting tidbit we were hoping for, but it's certainly good news for prospective Zen Vision:M buyers.