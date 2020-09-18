Creative Emmys 2020 winners: The Mandalorian and Watchmen score big

Disney Plus

Baby Yoda seems to be a good luck charm for The Mandalorian in more ways than one. At this year's 72nd annual Creative Arts Emmys, Disney's hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian picked up multiple awards, as did HBO's Watchmen and other sci-fi and fantasy TV shows.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards celebrate extraordinary artistic and technical achievements in a variety of TV show genres, guest star performances in weekly series, as well as exceptional work in the animation, documentary and reality TV categories.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony, hosted by comedian-actress Nicole Byer, was virtual and was divided into five different nights leading up to Sunday's main Emmys event.

Disney's The Mandalorian received awards for outstanding special visual effects, sound editing, sound mixing, production design, and cinematography awards.

HBO's Watchmen series picked up awards for best cinematography, outstanding fantasy/sci-fi costumes, music composition, sound mixing (for a limited series) and single-camera picture editing. Watchmen is up for numerous awards during Sunday's Emmy Awards as well.

CBS' Star Trek: Picard won for outstanding prosthetic makeup for a series, limited series, movie or special. (Disclosure: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.)

Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale won for outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program.

Netflix's Stranger Things grabbed the award for outstanding sound editing for a comedy or drama series (one hour). History Channel's Vikings snagged the award for outstanding special visual effects in a supporting role.

HBO

Science and space programs also won big. HBO's The Apollo won for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special, National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds for outstanding short form nonfiction or reality series, National Geographic's The Cave for outstanding cinematography for a nonfiction program, and National Geographic's Life Below Zero for outstanding cinematography for a reality program.

CNN's Apollo 11 won awards for both outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program and sound editing.

Actor Maya Rudolph also won her first Emmy for character voice-over performance in voicing the character Connie the Hormone Monstress on Netflix's Big Mouth. Rudolph is also nominated for both her work on Saturday Night Live and The Good Place in the guest actress in a comedy category and could end up winning more awards.

Here's the full list of the 72nd Annual Creative Arts Emmy winners. Find out more about the main Emmy Awards Show on Sunday here.