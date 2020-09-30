Create instant Halloween costumes with these $13 T-shirts

Daily Steals

I can't resist a funny t-shirt. Yeah, I'm the guy who walks around in the tee that says, "You had me at the proper use of you're." (I'm also a grammar nerd. Sorry, ladies, I'm taken.)

If you share my love for silly sartorial choices, don't miss this deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has with promo code CNETHLT. Regular price: $17.99 each.

The selection varies a bit between the men's and women's collections. For myself, I'm going with "I'm too old for this sheet" -- because there's a picture of a ghost wearing a sheet! See? (I'm easily amused.)

For Mrs. Cheapskate, I'm eyeballing "I can't hold my boos." (Which is ironic because the woman has the proverbial hollow leg.)

Although Halloween is still a month away, I give you permission to wear these all through October. Everyone needs a chuckle right now.

Your thoughts?

