Create fantastical landscapes and unique portraits with Adobe Photoshop Camera

Chris Parker/CNET

Adobe has had mobile apps like Photoshop Express and Lightroom for a long time. They give you the chance to touch up photos before sharing them with your friends, but require a certain amount of skill to get decent results.

Now, with Photoshop Camera, Adobe has its sights set squarely on the social sharing market. Yes, these lenses look a lot like the filters you see in Snapchat and Instagram, but Adobe says the app, powered by the company's Sensei AI platform, can give you more control over the results -- no Photoshop experience needed.

Chris Parker/CNET

The app comes preinstalled with nine assorted lenses, and another 19 are available for download in its Lens Library. These lenses are essentially dynamic filters that can be previewed while you're composing the shot, and can be edited or replaced after the fact, leaving your base photo untouched. Many of the lenses have been designed in collaboration with social media influencers and celebrities, such as Billie Eilish and Mr. Dazzle.

Chris Parker/CNET

Adobe Photoshop Camera is free, with in-app purchases, and is available on iPhone and a limited number of Android phones. Be sure to check out our video on the How To Do It All channel on YouTube to see how the app works, and a rundown of all 28 lenses available right now.