Create a free montage video to celebrate a friend or loved one

Tribute

You've read the sad stories: Big occasions like weddings and graduations, and everyday ones like birthdays and anniversaries, getting significantly downsized (or canceled) because of quarantine. And so you're left wondering, how can you celebrate a friend or loved one when you can't be there in person?

Tribute is a service that puts together lovely montages of videos collected from friends, family members, co-workers and anyone else you like. Normally it starts at $25 per video, but through the end of 2020 you can with promo code yougotthis25.

Tribute's DIY option works like this: You supply email addresses for as many people as you want to include. Could be just family, could expand to include friends and co-workers. Everyone records a short video (on phone, tablet, PC or whatever) based on your preferred prompt: Why Sally is the best person in the entire universe, your favorite Sally memory, that kind of thing.

Tribute handles invites, reminders and all that, then assembles everything into a unique, heartwarming video (one you can easily edit as needed). The final product can be viewed online or, for an additional charge, delivered on a flash drive or even as a self-playing video greeting card.

There's also a $99 concierge option that fully automates everything, including adding music and titles. This might be worthwhile if you don't have the time or tech-savvy to put it all together yourself.

I used Tribute to do a 50th-birthday video for the missus, and my sister recently used it for her husband's 60th. Both turned out great.

So if you want to do something special for someone special, here's a free and easy way.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.