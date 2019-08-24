Crazy Rich Asians creators breathe fire into Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon

Enlarge Image Disney

Not all dragons are as brutal as those in Game of Thrones. In fact, Disney's upcoming animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon may just make you want to befriend one.

Disney announced the upcoming animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon at the D23 Expo event on Saturday. It stars Cassie Steele (Degrassi) as Raya and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as the voice of the last dragon, named Sisu.

Just Announced: Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, starring @cassandrasteele (Raya) and @Awkwafina (Sisu, the Last Dragon). Check out all-new concept art, and see the film in theaters November 2020. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/V40bv64IIp — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Written by Crazy Rich Asians screenwriter Adele Lim and inspired by martial arts movies, the animated film takes place in Kumandra -- "a reimagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization that venerated the mythical dragons for their power and their wisdom," according to the film's producer, Osnat Shurer (Moana).

Taking place in Southeast Asia, the movie reveals distinct clans living in the Land of the Dragon -- but the dragons have vanished and Kumandra is under the control of a dark, sinister force. Raya is a lone warrior trying to save her world and determined to find the last dragon, who she believes has the power to save Kumandra.

Raya sneak peek is beautiful. “Our world was created by dragons,” says the voiceover. “Before they left they had a gift for the people. A powerful but dangerous gift. One that could save a dying kingdom, or bring it to an end.” #RayaAndTheLastDragon #D23Expo — cait petrakovitz ➡️ D23 🙌🏽💃🏽 (@misscp) August 24, 2019

The movie footage shown at D23 revealed Raya traveling in the jungle and entering a dark passageway to a temple filled with dragon hieroglyphic-like images. Raya then comes face to face with Sisu -- a pink-and-blue dragon who can also shapeshift into the form of a human.

“She’s not like any other dragon you’ve seen before,” @awkwafina says. “There’s a catch,” Sisu is also a human 🤔 #RayaAndTheLastDragon — cait petrakovitz ➡️ D23 🙌🏽💃🏽 (@misscp) August 24, 2019

Raya and the Last Dragon is set hit theaters on Nov. 25, 2020.