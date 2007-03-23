Crave: Now in chrome!

What could possibly make both beer and the Nintendo Wii even better? That's right, it's chrome. This week Ariel and I talk about the biggest, brightest, and shiniest gadgets that we found this week on Crave:
- Wii gets a suit of armor in chrome
- Jewelry to light up your nightlife
- Beacon lights a path to beer
- 'The world's largest TV': 205 inches
