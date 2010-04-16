Crave giveaway: VTech Wi-Fi Internet radio

VTech

For all you Internet radio fans, we've something interesting from VTech, a company you wouldn't normally associate with Wi-Fi Internet radios.

Editor Matthew Moskovciak reviewed the VTech IS9181 last year and gave it high marks. He said it has a slick design with a color LCD display and a strong bass, and it's currently one of the best portable options on the market. (Read the full review here and check out a demo on VTech's website).

Normally, this VTech Wi-Fi Internet radio would cost about $150, but you have the chance to get it gratis.

So, how do you try to win this VTech Internet radio? Let me enumerate the basic rules. Please read them carefully; there will be a test.

Register as a CNET user. Go to the top of this page and hit the "Join CNET" link to start the registration process. If you're already registered, there's no need to register again.

Go to the top of this page and hit the "Join CNET" link to start the registration process. If you're already registered, there's no need to register again. Leave a comment below. You can leave whatever comment you want. If it's funny or insightful it won't help you win, but we're trying to have fun here, so anything entertaining is appreciated.

You can leave whatever comment you want. If it's funny or insightful it won't help you win, but we're trying to have fun here, so anything entertaining is appreciated. Leave only one comment. You may enter this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified.

You may enter this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified. The winner will be chosen randomly. The winner will receive (1) VTech IS9181 Wi-Fi Internet radio. Approximate retail value is $150.

The winner will receive (1) VTech IS9181 Wi-Fi Internet radio. Approximate retail value is $150. If you are chosen, you will be notified via e-mail. Winners must respond within three days of the end of the contest. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.

Winners must respond within three days of the end of the contest. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Entries can be submitted until Monday, April 19 at noon EDT.

And here's the disclaimer that our legal department said we had to include (sorry for the caps, but rules are rules):

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE LEGAL RESIDENT OF ONE OF THE 50 UNITED STATES OR D.C., 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AT DATE OF ENTRY INTO SWEEPSTAKES. VOID IN PUERTO RICO, ALL U.S. TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes ends at 12 PM EDT on April 19, 2010. See official rules for details.

Good luck.