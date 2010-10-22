Crave giveaway: Audyssey Audio Dock

Audyssey

For this week's giveaway we've got something that hasn't even quite hit the market yet: the Audyssey Audio Dock "South of Market Edition." We already reviewed this high-end iPod/iPhone audio system, which is due to hit Apple stores in early November, and liked what it had to offer. We said that while the Audyssey Audio Dock is on the expensive side, "it's one of the better-sounding--and versatile--iPod/iPhone audio systems with built-in Bluetooth and speakerphone capabilities we've tested." (Read the full review here).

Normally, Audyssey Audio Dock "South of Market Edition" would cost you $400, but we're giving one away gratis. So, how do you try to win it? Let me enumerate the basic rules. Please read them carefully; there will be a test.

Register as a CNET user. Go to the top of this page and hit the "Join CNET" link to start the registration process. If you're already registered, there's no need to register again.

Go to the top of this page and hit the "Join CNET" link to start the registration process. If you're already registered, there's no need to register again. Leave a comment below. You can leave whatever comment you want. If it's funny or insightful, it won't help you win, but we're trying to have fun here, so anything entertaining is appreciated.

You can leave whatever comment you want. If it's funny or insightful, it won't help you win, but we're trying to have fun here, so anything entertaining is appreciated. Leave only one comment. You may enter this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified.

You may enter this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified. The winner will be chosen randomly. The winner will receive (1) Audyssey Audio Dock "South of Market Edition" with a retail value of $400.

The winner will receive (1) Audyssey Audio Dock "South of Market Edition" with a retail value of $400. If you are chosen, you will be notified via e-mail. Winner must respond within three days of the end of the contest. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.

Winner must respond within three days of the end of the contest. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Entries can be submitted until Monday, October 25 at noon EST.

And here's the disclaimer that our legal department said we had to include (sorry for the caps, but rules are rules):

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE LEGAL RESIDENT OF ONE OF THE 50 UNITED STATES OR D.C., 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER AT DATE OF ENTRY INTO SWEEPSTAKES. VOID IN PUERTO RICO, ALL U.S. TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes ends at 12 PM EST on October 25, 2010. See official rules for details.

Good luck.