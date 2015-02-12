Crave Ep. 192: Step into the smart shower of the future

Subscribe to Crave:
iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD)
RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ) | RSS (SD)
This week on Crave, learn all about online security from cat GIFs, get an eyeful of the puppeteering behind Jabba the Hutt, and take a shower in recycled water in the Shower of the Future. Feeling dirty? There's an app for that this week on Crave.
And make sure to check out the latest CraveCast podcast here!
Crave stories:
Wickr uses purr-fect cat GIFs to teach us about online security
Weak-minded fool: The puppeteering behind Jabba the Hutt
Keg-a-Droid robot brings you a whole keg of beer on command
Shower of the Future washes you with water from your past
Supercut celebrates a century of robots in film
Crave giveaway: Stylish Martian Notifier smartwatch
Social networking:
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.