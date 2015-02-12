Crave Ep. 192: Step into the smart shower of the future

Now Playing: Watch this: Step into the smart shower of the future, Ep. 192





This week on Crave, learn all about online security from cat GIFs, get an eyeful of the puppeteering behind Jabba the Hutt, and take a shower in recycled water in the Shower of the Future. Feeling dirty? There's an app for that this week on Crave.

Crave stories:

Wickr uses purr-fect cat GIFs to teach us about online security

Weak-minded fool: The puppeteering behind Jabba the Hutt

Keg-a-Droid robot brings you a whole keg of beer on command

Shower of the Future washes you with water from your past

Supercut celebrates a century of robots in film

Crave giveaway: Stylish Martian Notifier smartwatch

