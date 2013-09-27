Crave Ep. 139: Pay attention or this car won't drive

Subscribe to Crave:
NASA has created a briefcase-size radar system for detecting human life in disaster rubble. Plus, we take a look at the Rideye, a black-box camera for your bike, and take a ride in a car that won't drive unless you're paying attention.
Crave stories:
- Spin-chill a beer in 30 seconds with the Beerouette
- Do you need a 'black box' camera for your bike?
- NASA radar device detects heartbeats in disaster rubble
- 'Attention Powered Car' won't drive unless you're concentrating
- Cuomo promotes rest stops, parking lots as 'texting zones'
- Gold iPhone 5S sells for $10K on eBay, worth just $649
- iPhone 5S fingerprint ID seems to work with other body parts, too
- iPhone 5S film: Fascinating, fun look at Apple Store line-sitters
- Crave giveaway: Elev-8 Quadcopter Kit from Parallax
