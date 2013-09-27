Crave Ep. 139: Pay attention or this car won't drive

Now Playing: Watch this: Pay attention or this car won't drive, Ep. 139

NASA has created a briefcase-size radar system for detecting human life in disaster rubble. Plus, we take a look at the Rideye, a black-box camera for your bike, and take a ride in a car that won't drive unless you're paying attention.

