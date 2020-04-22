Crash Bandicoot Mobile is an endless running game by Candy Crush developers

Activision Blizzard

Crash Bandicoot is enjoying a second wind. The N. Sane Trilogy, featuring the first three Crash Bandicoot games with much improved graphics, launched on the PS4 in 2017, then a year later on the Xbox One and Switch. Even Crash Team Racing, the undisputed greatest racing game ever, got the remastered treatment with 2019's Nitro Fueled.

Now Crash, like Mario before him, is coming to your phone. Crash Bandicoot Mobile has launched in Malaysia, presumably as a beta test of sorts that'll precede a global rollout. It's an endless runner game, where you essentially see how far you can get without losing your lives to obstacles, Nitro crates and boss battles.

From gameplay footage, it looks like you'll run automatically, tap the screen to perform Crash's spin attack, swipe up to jump and swipe down to slide. Sliding your finger across the screen looks to steer Crash. The game is developed by King, the studio behind the Candy Crush games. King is owned by Activision Blizzard, who bought the studio for $5.9 billion in 2015, the same company that published N. Sane Trilogy.

The Google Play Store page for the game notes that you'll play in Turtle Woods, Lost City and Temple Ruins -- three locales from previous games -- and that each level will had hidden paths for you to find and take advantage of. You'll also collect items for Coco Bandicoot's base of operations (?) and ingredients to create bombs and rayguns (???).

Microtransactions are likely to abound. It may follow the Super Mario Run model, which let you download the game and play the first few levels but made you pay from there on out. Right now the game is only available on Android and in Malaysia. King have been contacted about a launch in other regions and on iOS, but did not immediately respond.