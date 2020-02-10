Crash Bandicoot could be coming to mobile and we're here for it

Microsoft

Attentions 90s kids: Crash Bandicoot could be making the leap to your phone soon. News of a mobile game has leaked ahead of schedule, and it looks to be modeled after other endless runner games. Reports of the Crash Bandicoot mobile game were reported earlier on Twitter by JumpButton, who shared several images. However, no official announcement has come yet.

JumpButton's post said the link to the game's signup was found by searching for Crash Bandicoot on Facebook. The leak was corroborated with screenshots posted by video game website Kotaku. The link has since been removed. Sony, Crash Bandicoot's publisher, didn't immediately respond to request for comment.

"Calling all Bandicoots!" the leaked description said. "Crash is back, this time on mobile! Embark on a brand new adventure with your favorite characters and put a stop to Dr. Neo Cortex's evil plan to destroy the multiverse! In this new episode, Dr. Neo Cortex dispatched mutagen henchmen across the multiverse to enslave all dimensions. With the help of his spirited sister Coco, Crash must strike and bash Cortex's minions back to their own worlds!"

Crash Bandicoot burst onto the video game scene in 1996. It features Crash, a genetically-enhanced eastern barred bandicoot who escapes Doctor New Cortex's lab after a failed experiment. Crash proceeds to fight back against Cortex's plans to take over the world.

CRASH BANDICOOT MOBILE GAME REVEALED

investigation by myself and @Motwera



This game can be signed up for NOW it seems.



The way the link was found was by searching the name on FB after previously being a fan of the FB page tied to the Brazilian ads.https://t.co/98Qq3jkJCZ pic.twitter.com/AE6bPek4rq — JumpButton (@jumpbuttoncb) February 7, 2020