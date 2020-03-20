Craigslist must remove posts that profit off coronavirus fears, NY AG says

Angela Lang/CNET

New York Attorney General Letitia James demanded that Craigslist remove posts attempting to illegally profit off of consumers' coronavirus fears. James said she's also calling for assurance that the company has policies in place to stop scammers.

"I won't hesitate to take action against those who use this crisis as a get-rich-quick scheme," James tweeted on Friday. She referenced overcharging for hand sanitizer and users attempting to sell test kits or fake items that claim to provide immunity to the virus.

Craigslist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Craiglist isn't the only online marketplace dealing with price gouging or listings that make false health claims amid the coronavirus pandemic. eBay has banned the sale of face masks and hand sanitizer to combat price gouging, and the e-commerce company is removing listings that mention coronavirus and COVID-19. Earlier this month, Amazon removed 1 million products that claimed to cure the virus and thousands of listings that were price gouging.

The coronavirus has rapidly spread around the world, leading companies to encourage or require employees to work from home. If you want more information on what the coronavirus is, what the symptoms are and how you can protect yourself, head over to CNET's FAQ.