Craftsman brought Bluetooth lawn mowers and tool chests to CES

Enlarge Image Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

You probably didn't expect to see a story about Craftsman here in CNET's CES coverage, but here we are.

The age-old tool maker was exhibiting right alongside the tech startups in Las Vegas this week -- its products of note: a Bluetooth riding mower and tool chest called the Smart Lawn riding mower and the Smart Lock tool chest, respectively.

On the mower front, you'll be able to track maintenance concerns in the Craftsman app, with run-time counters that tell you when it's time to change the oil or replace the blades. From there, you can order replacement parts with just a tap, or watch how-to videos if you need to make a repair. The total cost? $2,599.

Enlarge Image Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

The tool chest is more security-minded, with a built-in Bluetooth smart lock that you can lock and unlock right from the app (or using a key, if you're old-fashioned). You'll also receive an alert if someone tries to force their way inside (at least, you will if you're in Bluetooth range).

Those chests start at $549 and go up from there depending on the size. Like the mower, you'll find them at Sears.