A live-action version of Cowboy Bebop is in development

A live-action TV adaptation of the beloved anime series "Cowboy Bebop" is in the works from Tomorrow Studios.

Chris Yost, who co-wrote two of the "Thor" films and "The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes," will tackle the screenplay, reported Variety on Tuesday.

The show, which aired in Japan between 1998 and 1999, is widely considered to be one of the best anime series of all time. The story follows a group of bounty hunters, led by Spike Spiegel, who chase after the galaxy's worst criminals. But as any fan knows, there's a LOT more going on in the series than its simple premise implies.

Tomorrow Studios, a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios, is working on the project with Midnight Radio and Sunrise, the studio behind the original series.

"The animated version has long resonated with audiences worldwide, and with the continued, ever growing, popularity of anime, we believe a live action version will have an incredible impact today," Adelstein said in a statement.