Counter-Strike co-creator arrested

Valve.

Jess Cliffe, co-creator of Valve's Counter-Strike, one of the most popular multiplayer video games in the US and EU, has been arrested.

According to local news reports, Cliffe was booked at 1:17 a.m. in the King County Jail for the alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

A statement released by Valve to Ars Technica says Cliffe's employment status at the company has been suspended until they know more.

Counter-Strike began life as a modification for Half-Life in 1999 before being developed into various standalone iterations, including Counter-Strike: Condition Zero, Counter-Strike: Source and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.