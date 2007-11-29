CNET también está disponible en español.

Count your Web site's carbons

CO2Stats offers a widget that estimates a Web site's carbon emissions, and then it pays a service to offset the pollution.

How green is your Web site? CO2Stats will add up the time visitors spend at your site and then estimate how much carbon dioxide is expended in powering the personal PCs and servers involved.

The CO2Stats widget can be added to a Web site or blog just by cutting and pasting some code. Based upon visitor traffic, the service's ticker will count the carbons and then pay the equivalent in offsets to Sustainable Travel International. That nonprofit funds renewable energy and development in the developing world, in addition to green power projects in North America.

However, CO2Stats doesn't take into account if you use, say, a solar-powered Web host.

(via Environmental Economics)

