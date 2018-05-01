John Moore / Getty Images

T-Mobile's success could be its undoing as it tries to convince regulators to approve its $26 billion bid to buy Sprint.

The Seattle-based mobile carrier continued its run in adding new customers in the first quarter of 2018. On Tuesday the company announced it gobbled up 617,000 postpaid phone subscribers -- people who pay their bills at the end of the month-- during the quarter that ended in March.

That's more than its biggest competitors, like AT&T and Verizon. Last month, Verizon reported it only added 260,000 net retail postpaid customers in the first quarter, many of which were due to Apple Watch customers. AT&T actually lost 22,000 of those valuable customers. (Sprint reports earnings tomorrow.)

It also beat expectations with earnings of $0.78 per share on $10.46 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters predicted earnings of $0.71 per share on $10.35 billion in revenue, according to CNBC.

Postpaid phone subscriber trends are watched closely by analysts because those customers spend the most monthly. T-Mobile has led the industry in that statistic since 2015. But the company's success could ultimately doom its chances of consummating its long-awaited marriage with Sprint.

Why? The deal, which was announced Sunday, brings together the nation's third- and fourth-largest wireless service providers. With one less competitor in the market, consumers advocates, analysts and some lawmakers say prices will increase and innovation will suffer with fewer competitors. It was exactly this reasoning that led the Department of Justice in 2011 to reject AT&T's bid to buy T-Mobile.

It was T-Mobile's efforts following that failed merger that has led to a price war among nationwide carriers and could lead regulators to reject the Sprint/T-Mobile merger, Columbia law school professor Tim Wu said in an op-ed for the New York Times on Tuesday.

"The problem for Sprint and T-Mobile is that they themselves have done such a good job of proving the merits of the four-way competition they now seek to eliminate," he said.

Indeed, the deal comes at a time when the US carriers are duking it out to win over consumers with perks like free access to Netflix and unlimited data plans. Sprint is still giving away a year of service for free.

It's these competitive pressures, which have brought the companies together. The CEOs of T-Mobile and Sprint say the market is so competitive they need each other to build the next generation of wireless infrastructure known as 5G. They also promise the merger will better position them financially to lower prices and offer better service.

But consumer groups, analysts and some lawmakers are skeptical. They're urging regulators to block the merger.

Senator Edward Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts and a member of the Commerce Committee is already calling for Congressional hearings on the merger. Markey said in a statement Tuesday that he's concerned the merger may not be in the best interest of consumers.

"The proposed T-Mobile and Sprint merger could present a number of harms to consumers and the marketplace, including higher prices and fewer innovative services," he said in a letter to the committee leadership. "Without sufficient alternatives to the other two major wireless providers, consumers may be left with no option to switch to a provider offering better, more affordable services."

Groups like Public Knowledge have echoed similar concerns.

"If approved, this deal would especially hurt consumers seeking lower-cost wireless plans, as the combined company's plans would likely increase while competitors AT&T and Verizon would have even less incentive to lower prices," Phillip Berenbroick, Senior Policy Counsel at Public Knowledge said in a statement.

But the companies say they are confident that regulators will see the benefits of the merger. They claim that Republican FCC chairman Ajit Pai has assured them he'll keep an open mind in reviewing the deal. But analysts say the bigger hurdle could be the Justice Department, which also must review the deal to make sure it doesn't violate antitrust law.

Wall Street analysts say the deal has a better chance under the Trump administration than it did under Obama, but they're still putting the odds at most 50 percent of making through the regulatory review.

"This one is genuinely a tough call," Craig Moffett, an equities analyst with MoffettNathanson said in a report to investors.

Moffett said, "The regulatory question comes down to this: Will consumer welfare be measured by end-user prices in four versus three-player market or by the level of capital investment the two companies can support as one company rather than two?"

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

Blockchain Decoded

: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad of services that will change your life.