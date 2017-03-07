Could the Galaxy S8 be a dual-camera phone?

A Samsung tweet yesterday revealed that its new Exynos 9 chip will support dual-camera phones thanks to its Dual ISP technology.

Dual cameras isn't a new concept -- even the HTC Evo 3D had two rear cameras back in 2011. But recently a handful of flagship phones such as the LG G6, Asus Zenfone AR, and iPhone 7 Plus have rocked two cameras on the back.

The feature can have a number of benefits. The iPhone 7 Plus cameras work in tandem to provide a great depth of field (the "bokeh" effect). The upcoming LG G6's second rear camera has a 120-degree wide-angle lens that lets you capture more in each shot. Samsung has yet to announce a dual camera phone, but that may soon change now that the company's in-house chip manufacturer supports them.

We've heard rumors that the Samsung Galaxy S8 could get the Exynos 9 chip and that it could have dual cameras, but alleged leaks of the device seem to say otherwise. The Galaxy S8 announcement is slated for March 29, so we'll find out soon enough just how many cameras the phone has.

If the Galaxy S8 doesn't have dual cameras, the successor to the disastrous Galaxy Note 7 might. After faulty batteries in the Note 7 led to two different recalls, Samsung has its work cut out for as it plans to rebuild consumer confidence. Regardless, Samsung revealed its plans to launch a Galaxy Note 8, despite the unfortunate fate of its predecessor. We haven't heard too much about the potential phone, with previous Notes launching around September time.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.