Costco frozen food you shouldn't miss

Right up there with choosing a checkout line, it's the biggest Costco dilemma: they have an item you want at a price that's too good to be true, only the portion is just way too big. (Single club members and those shopping for a small family are particularly well-acquainted with this problem.) Thankfully the store's sizable frozen food section is immune from this vexing issue. Sure, the food options still come in oversized packages but you can safely store them for weeks, months, potentially years -- just be sure to clear out plenty of space in your freezer.

Below you'll find some of our favorite Costco frozen food offerings -- though be sure to contact your local store and double check that item is in stock as some of these options may not be available in your particular region.

Kodiak Cakes power waffles

Kodiak Cakes

Need a rise-and-shine energy boost or a mid-day snack pick-me-up? Kodiak has you covered. Their 100 percent whole grain vanilla and buttermilk-flavored waffles are packed with protein (12 grams per serving to be exact⁠ -- nearly three times the amount found in your standard Eggo). Don't forget to grab a massive jug of Kirkland Maple Syrup for some sweet lubrication.

Veggies Made Great spinach egg white frittata

Veggies Made Great

These gluten-free morning bites will help you get cracking on your busy day without actually having to crack a single egg. Each tasty morsel is packed with five grams of protein and contains only 70 calories. It's ideal for adherers to a paleo diet or for anyone simply looking for a healthy breakfast option.

Don Lee Farms organic veggie bowl

Don Lee Farms

Everything is organic (even the red pepper sauce) in this eclectic veggie bowl from Don Lee Farms. The combo of quinoa, black beans, kale, tomatoes, corn, peppers and carrots also happens to be non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free. It's delicious on its own, but it also pairs well with a grilled protein of either meat or non-meat origin.

Handy shrimp burgers

Handy Seafood

Beef reigns supreme atop the burger hierarchy (and rightfully so), while turkey, plant-based and salmon alternatives also earn plenty of adoration. But it's about time shrimp burgers got some love. Handy's version is sure to win over any skeptics with their impressive patties made with sweet wild pink shrimp. Toss on the grill, bake or saute.

Posada shredded steak & cheese chimichanga

Posada

Arizona may be best known as the Grand Canyon state, but it also happens to be the birthplace of the chimichanga, one of our greatest modern food marvels. Posada's deep-fried burritos are packed with steak and cheese, providing the triple threat of crispy, meaty and melty. Each box (which weighs over five pounds) contains 18 chimichangas -- which makes this the perfect party pleaser.

Ajinomoto Tokyo-style shoyu ramen

Ajinomoto

If you're hungry for a quick ramen fix, you can do a lot better than those all-too-familiar plastic-wrapped packages of flavorless carb bricks paired with a chemistry set powder packet. Ajinomoto's Tokyo-Style Shoyu Ramen brings a taste of authenticity with a complex, soy-sauce based broth, toothsome noodles and juicy slices of chicken breast.

Kirkland Signature chicken bakes

Costco

The Chicken Bake is truly a Kirkland Signature signature. You know it and love it from the Costco food court but you can also prepare it in your very own kitchen. All it takes is a few short minutes in the microwave to enjoy the hearty blend of chicken breast, multiple cheeses, bacon, caesar dressing and green onions (at least it has a vegetable) all stuffed into a pizza dough-like pocket.

Maas River organic cauli-tots

Maas River

Bridge an old school classic with the oh-so-hot-right-now cauliflower craze with this sensational side. Best of all, Maas River's crispy cauliflower nubbins offer a healthier alternative to a traditional potato-based tot without sacrificing flavor.

Clovis Farms organic super smoothie blend

Costco

This frozen smoothie blend is indeed super, with a nutrient-rich blend of fruits and greens. Each package comes with eight individually-wrapped bags -- simply tear one open, drop the contents in your blender and your beverage will be ready in a matter of seconds.

Melona frozen dessert bars

Melona/Facebook

For over 25 years, Melona's fruit pops have been all the rage in South Korea and now they've finally arrived stateside. Thankfully a combo pack, which includes their signature melon flavor, along with mango and coconut options, has made its way to the Costco freezer aisle and these creamy, frozen wands of pure delight are an absolute must buy.

