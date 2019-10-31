Costco Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals

Are you a Costco member? Now might be the time to sign up, as the price club just took the wraps off its massive holiday-savings catalog -- which includes both online and in-store deals for different parts of the month. You'll find one section devoted to Nov. 7-21, another for Nov. 22-Dec. 2, a third for online-only deals starting Nov. 28 (that's Thanksgiving Day, when retail Costco stores are closed) and one more for in-store deals starting Nov. 29. Whew!

What looks good? Glad you asked. We pored over that catalog to find the deals we think are worth your attention. Take a look.

Sarah Tew/CNET Available exclusively at Costco, the Shadow Edition of the popular Sonos Beam soundbar was "specially tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers to emphasize the sound of the human voice so you can always follow the story." Beam deals are rare, so getting $100 off this special model is pretty solid. While you're at it, check out the Sonos Playbar with Wall Mount Kit for $529.99, a savings of $169 (not including the kit, which isn't included if you buy elsewhere). Read the Sonos Beam review.

Costco Currently on sale for $249.99, this Costco-exclusive bundle will drop another $50 starting Nov. 24. It includes not only a second controller (a $60 value), but also a three-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription (a $45 value). It doesn't come with any games, however, so you may want to keep an eye out for other Xbox bundles.

Lenovo Built with students in mind, the S340 offers 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a full-HD display. To put this deal in some perspective, Lenovo proper charges $250 for a configuration with half the storage and a lower-resolution screen.

Sarah Tew/CNET Currently $189.99, Costco's bundle is already a slightly better-than-average deal because it includes an extra band. But assuming that price stays the same, the upcoming $50 discount will make this one of the best Versa 2 deals we've seen yet.

Those are some of our top picks from Costco's holiday catalog. After you've looked through it yourself, hit the comments and let us know which deals jumped out at you!

