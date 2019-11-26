Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Costco always has fantastic Black Friday deals on TVs and electronics, that typically continue through Cyber Monday, and this year is no exception. If you're a member of Costco, you can save big on a Dell Inspiron or Chromebook, and that's barely scratching the surface of the huge catalog of holiday savings offered during Costco's Black Friday sale. Some Black Friday few days. They're worth checking out -- and if you don't have a Costco membership yet, you can sign up for one here.

If you don't have the time to pore through that big catalog yourself or to head over to your local Costco to check out the in-store deals, no problem. We already did it for you. Here's a handful of deals we think you should check out. Take a look.

Costco deals available now

These are the items you can get right now (with a Costco membership, of course), and through Nov. 24. To find out what's coming closer to Black Friday, scroll down a bit.

Lenovo Built with students in mind, the S340 offers 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a full-HD display. To put this deal in some perspective, Lenovo proper charges $250 for a configuration with half the storage and a lower-resolution screen.

Dell Assuming you don't need the horsepower of an Intel i5 or i7 processor, Dell's Core i3 machine can handle everyday computing on the cheap. You get 8GB of RAM, an usually large (512GB) solid-state drive and a 15.6-inch touchscreen with unusually good resolution (1,920x1,080 pixels). This is a particularly good configuration for the price.

Sarah Tew/CNET Currently $190, Costco's bundle is already a slightly better-than-average deal because it includes an extra band. But assuming that price stays the same, the upcoming $50 discount will make this one of the best Versa 2 deals we've seen yet. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Costco Previously on sale for $250, this Costco-exclusive bundle dropped another $50 on Nov. 24. It includes not only a second controller (a $60 value), but also a three-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription (a $45 value). It doesn't come with any games, however, so you may want to keep an eye out for other Xbox bundles. Read our Xbox One S review.

Costco deals available later this month

The store is saving some of the best items for later. Take a look at what's coming starting Nov. 24.

Sarah Tew/CNET Available exclusively at Costco, the Shadow Edition of the popular Sonos Beam soundbar was "specially tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers to emphasize the sound of the human voice so you can always follow the story." Beam deals are rare, so getting $100 off this special model is pretty solid. While you're at it, check out the Sonos Playbar with Wall Mount Kit for $530, a savings of $169 (not including the kit, which isn't included if you buy elsewhere). Read our Sonos Beam review.

Those are some of our top picks from Costco's holiday catalog. After you've looked through it yourself, hit the comments and let us know which deals jumped out at you!

