Costco's best Black Friday 2019 deals: Big savings on laptops from Dell and Lenovo, and more

Costco is already offering Black Friday deals, with more to come later on. We've picked out the top options.

Costco has amazing deals on electronics and TVs, especially around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and this year is no different. If you're a Costco member, you can save big on a Chromebook or Dell Inspiron, and that's just scratching the surface of the huge catalog of holiday savings during the Costco sale. Some Black Friday discounts are available right now, and some, including an Xbox One S console bundle and a Fitbit Versa 2, are coming in the next week or so. But they're all worth checking out -- and if you don't already have a Costco membership, you can sign up here.

Don't have time to pore through that big catalog yourself or to head over to your local Costco to check out the in-store deals? No problem, we did it for you and found a handful of deals we think are worth your time. Take a look.

Costco deals available now

These are the items you can get right now (with a Costco membership, of course), and through Nov. 24. To find out what's coming closer to Black Friday, scroll down a bit.

Lenovo S340 14-inch Chromebook: $200

You save $100
Lenovo

Built with students in mind, the S340 offers 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a full-HD display. To put this deal in some perspective, Lenovo proper charges $250 for a configuration with half the storage and a lower-resolution screen.

See at Costco

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: $350

You save $120
Dell

Assuming you don't need the horsepower of an Intel i5 or i7 processor, Dell's Core i3 machine can handle everyday computing on the cheap. You get 8GB of RAM, an usually large (512GB) solid-state drive and a 15.6-inch touchscreen with unusually good resolution (1,920x1,080 pixels). This is a particularly good configuration for the price.

$350 at Costco

Fitbit Versa 2 bundle: $140 (save $60)

Save money and get an extra band.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Currently $190, Costco's bundle is already a slightly better-than-average deal because it includes an extra band. But assuming that price stays the same, the upcoming $50 discount will make this one of the best Versa 2 deals we've seen yet. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

See at Costco

Xbox One S 1TB console with two controllers: $200 (save $100)

A bonus controller and Game Pass Ultimate
Costco

Previously on sale for $250, this Costco-exclusive bundle dropped another $50 on Nov. 24. It includes not only a second controller (a $60 value), but also a three-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription (a $45 value). It doesn't come with any games, however, so you may want to keep an eye out for other Xbox bundles. Read our Xbox One S review.

See at Costco

Costco deals available later this month

The store is saving some of the best items for later. Take a look at what's coming starting Nov. 24.

Sonos Beam Shadow Edition: $300 (save $100)

Available online, Nov. 28
Sarah Tew/CNET

Available exclusively at Costco, the Shadow Edition of the popular Sonos Beam soundbar was "specially tuned by Oscar-winning sound engineers to emphasize the sound of the human voice so you can always follow the story." Beam deals are rare, so getting $100 off this special model is pretty solid.

While you're at it, check out the Sonos Playbar with Wall Mount Kit for $530, a savings of $169 (not including the kit, which isn't included if you buy elsewhere). Read our Sonos Beam review.

See at Costco

Those are some of our top picks from Costco's holiday catalog. After you've looked through it yourself, hit the comments and let us know which deals jumped out at you!

