Get this sleek glass electric tea kettle for just $25

Cosori

An electric kettle is great if you want hot water fast, of course, but it's even better if you want hot water fast and you're somewhere without a proper stove. That could be a home office, a camper or a cabin in the woods. For tea, chai and matcha drinkers, but also coffee folk who use a French press or pour-over method, this is currently down to $25 at Best Buy. That's $15 off the normal price and cheaper than we found it anywhere else right now, including Amazon, Walmart and Target.

The sleek holds just over seven cups and boils water in as little as three minutes. It also has an auto shut-off function for safety and a handy indicator light glows when water begins to boil -- ya know, just in case you've never seen boiling water before. Shipping will run you $6.99 for the kettle unless you get your cart up over $40. Or choose no-contact, in-store pickup, which is always free.