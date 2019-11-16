Cortana app for iOS, Android going silent in UK, Canada, Australia, Microsoft says

Nate Ralph/CNET

Microsoft is discontinuing its Cortana mobile app for Android and iOS in the UK, Canada and Australia, the company said this week. As of Jan. 31, Microsoft will no longer support the virtual assistant app in those countries, it said in three regional support notes. It's not clear if the iOS and Android apps will also be shuttered in the US. Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

People could use the app to set reminders, look up information and keep tabs on their day, and it synced with Cortana on Windows 10. But Cortana hasn't been holding her own against Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, and this past January, Microsoft started scaling back its ambitions.

CEO Satya Nadella said then that the company sees Cortana as a helper specific to Office 365, the subscription-based version of Microsoft's productivity suite. And the company's support posts this week about the Cortana app for iOS and Android say the app is being axed as part of the virtual assistant's integration with Office 365.

Lists, reminders and other content created by way of the iOS or Android app will still be accessible via Cortana on Windows, the company said, and it added that Cortana reminders, lists and tasks are automatically synced to the free Microsoft To Do mobile app.