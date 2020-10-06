Corsair takes on the popular Logitech G305 with the $40 Katar Pro wireless gaming mouse

Corsair

The Corsair Katar was one of the company's least expensive and lightest gaming mice, but it was wired. The new Katar Pro keeps the price low and the weight down, and it's wireless. At $40, it's $10 to $20 less than and at only 96 grams (3.4 ounces) the Katar Pro is 3 grams lighter than the G305. In the UK it'll retail for £45 and AU$79 in Australia.

The Katar Pro is similar in design to but more symmetrical. Like that mouse, the Katar Pro uses the company's Slipstream 2.4GHz wireless that can channel-hop on the fly so it stays on the fastest connection possible, keeping latency under 1 millisecond. The mouse also has low-latency Bluetooth LE 4.2, which is nice to have for gaming when speed is less critical, or for connecting to other computers or devices that don't have a USB-A port for the Slipstream adapter.

The mouse has both Performance and Power-Saving modes; the former gives you its full 1,000Hz report rate, while the latter drops it to 125Hz for uses other than gaming. This can be changed directly on the mouse or with Corsair's iCue software, which is available for both Windows and Mac. You can also program its buttons and one-zone RGB lighting. A single AA-size battery powers the Katar Pro for up to 135 hours.

Corsair used a 10,000dpi PixArt PMW3325 sensor and a button on top lets you switch between three presets: 800, 1,500 and 3,000. Those settings, along with mouse's other five buttons, can be remapped in iCue. You can also store dpiand lighting settings onthe Katar Pro so you'll always have your favorites no matter what computer you're using.

I haven't tested it yet, but the features, including dual wireless, are more than I'm used to seeing at its price. It's certainly enough to make me think twice about going with a G305.