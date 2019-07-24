Corsair

PC gamers might have a lot to look forward to. Corsair, a computer peripherals and hardware company, on Wednesday said it's acquired Origin PC. Origin PC specializes in hand-built, personalized computers designed to optimize the gaming experience.

The companies plan to expand Corsair's iCUE software ecosystem into Origin PC's systems, according to a release. Corsair says this will offer gamers system-wide lighting synchronization and performance monitoring. In addition, the new range of Corsair Hydro X Series custom cooling will soon be found in select Origin PC systems.

Financial terms of the deal weren't revealed, but Corsair said Origin will remain a separate brand. All existing warranties, purchases and support are unaffected, according to the release. Corsair will continue producing its own product line -- Vengeance PC, Corsair One and the Corsair One Pro -- and brands.

Andy Paul, founder and CEO of Corsair, said that one of the reasons the company acquired Origin PC was the desire to reach more North American customers who wanted to buy systems, not build them.

"With Origin PC's expertise in personalized custom gaming systems and Corsair's strength in performance PC hardware and the iCUE software ecosystem, we're excited to combine our efforts to create new world-class gaming experiences for PC gamers," Paul said in the release.

Origin PC CEO Kevin Wasielewski said Corsair was a "fantastic partner" to help the company move forward.

"With a complete range of enthusiast PC products, ORIGIN PC and CORSAIR are uniquely placed to create amazing new systems that make the experience of owning a personalized custom gaming PC better than ever," Wasielewski said in the release.

