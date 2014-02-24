Several stories initially stated that the Xperia M2 is waterproof. Sony's other two Xperia products announced at Mobile World Congress, the Sony Xperia Z2 and Z2 tablet, are waterproof, but the Xperia M2 is not.
Here are the stories affected by this correction.:
Sony Xperia M2 is an affordable Android phone (hands-on)
Sony unveils the waterproof Z2 phone and tablet, and low-cost M2 phone
Check out the affordable Sony Xperia M2 (photos)
