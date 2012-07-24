CNET también está disponible en español.

Correction: Netflix Earnings: Investors worry about Netflix subscriber growth

This story incorrectly reported that Netflix's U.S. subscribers fell in the second quarter. The company saw an increase of 420,000 subscribers in the United States.

