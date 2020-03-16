For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Daniel Van Boom/CNET

On Monday, President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force announced new guidelines for slowing the spread of the virus that causes the illness known as COVID-19.

During a press briefing, Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx called on millennials to take the lead, calling young adults "the core group that will stop this virus."

The new guidelines call for all Americans to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. This comes less than 24 hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested gatherings of more than 50 people should be avoided for two months.

Birx reiterated the guideline for the generation that generally includes people in their twenties and thirties, asking millennials to keep socializing to less then ten people, both in public and in their homes.

"They're the ones that are out and about... they're the ones that are most likely to be asymptomatic," said Dr. Birx. "There's more millenials now than any other cohort at this moment and they can help us."

Newscasts and social media painted a pretty clear picture of many millennials going out and partaking in nightlife across the country over the weekend as calls were going out from officials to practice social distancing.

A debate has erupted on social media with some labeling the calls to stay home an overreaction and others shaming those who refuse to reduce interpersonal contact. Viral hashtags like "#staythefhome have cropped up to help make the point.

Wow! We have just reached 2 million people on the #StayTheFuckHome website, which is now also available in 17 languages thanks to our awesome community. You rock! Please keep on sharing and RT!https://t.co/xM7p0lKfCE pic.twitter.com/sW86rVVllo — #StayTheFuckHome (@stfhofficial) March 15, 2020

For the record, almost all public health officials agree that staying the eff home is the smart thing to do, so as to reduce the transmission of the virus and prevent it from reaching the elderly, people with compromised immune systems and other vulnerable populations.