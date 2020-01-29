Coronavirus spread leads Google to temporarily close all China offices

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

With the deadly coronavirus spreading across the globe, Google has confirmed it's temporarily closing down all of its offices in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan due to the threat. The tech giant has also restricted business travel to China and Hong Kong, it told The Verge Wednesday.

Google's employees in China, and those with immediate relatives returning from China, have also been told to work from home for 14 days at least. Google's Chinese business mainly focuses on sales and engineering for its advertising business.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed over 130 people and infected more than 6,000. Cases have been confirmed in Asia, the US, Australia, Europe and the Middle East, with the illness exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms. It was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31, with Chinese scientists linking the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the deadly SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).