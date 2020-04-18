The Hill; Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Add weddings to the list of things you can do online during the coronavirus pandemic, along with dinner parties, schooling, concerts and cabinet meetings, as people try to get stuff done despite stay-at-home rules. The state of New York now permits marriage ceremonies via videoconference.

"We are today signing an executive order allowing people to get their marriage licenses remotely and also allowing clerks to perform ceremonies over video," said Melissa DeRosa, an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during a press conference Saturday.

"Video marriage ceremonies -- there's now no excuse when the question comes up," Cuomo quipped. "You can do it by Zoom."

New York has been the US state hardest hit by COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. A key part of the response to try to curtail the virus' spread have been social distancing actions like staying at home as much as possible.

The pandemic has disrupted our existence in countless ways, but life goes on despite the hardships. Videoconferencing tools like Zoom, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Skype, Apple Facetime and Microsoft Teams have surged in use as people have signed on for business, school and personal connections.

With weeks of shelter-in-place orders past, lockdown is now becoming the new normal. Videoconference business meetings may not be a stretch for many office professionals, but now society at large is coming up with ways to hold funerals by videoconference, move classes online and, yes, get Zumped -- that's when your romantic partner breaks up with you via Zoom.