The novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc worldwide -- not least in its impact on events from tech and sports to entertainment and politics. As people are advised to stay at home and avoid contact with others, a cascade of cancellations and postponements has wiped major events off the calendar.

Disneyland is shut. Movies from James Bond to Black Widow have been postponed, while big tech industry events such as SXSW, the E3 gaming show, Facebook's F8, the Geneva Motor Show, Google I/O and Mobile World Congress have all been called off.

On March 11, the WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic and the NBA suspended the remainder of its season. The English Premier League soon followed. Coachella, Glastonbury and the Eurovision Song Contest have also been hit, showing the worldwide impact of coronavirus disruption. If the coronavirus situation continues, the Olympics and San Diego Comic-Con could well be next.

Here's how the outbreak is affecting our lives with postponements, cancelations and closures:

Sporting events

Political events

Rallies Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled rallies leading up to primary elections in several states.

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled rallies leading up to primary elections in several states. Maryland primary On March 17, Maryland postposed its presidential and congressional primary until June 2. It was originally scheduled for April 28.

On March 17, Maryland postposed its presidential and congressional primary until June 2. It was originally scheduled for April 28. Ohio primary On March 16, Ohio's governor ordered polling places closed, just a day ahead of the state's presidential primary. The Ohio primary is now expected to take place June 2.



On March 16, Ohio's governor ordered polling places closed, just a day ahead of the state's presidential primary. The Ohio primary is now expected to take place June 2. Louisiana primary On March 13, Louisiana postponed its presidential primary, originally scheduled for April 4. It is now set for June 20.

Cultural happenings and institutions



Theme parks

Disney theme parks Disneyland and Disney World are closed until at least March 31. In February, Disney temporarily closed its theme parks coronavirus. It's estimated that the move will cost the company nearly $175 million.

Disneyland and Disney World are closed until at least March 31. In February, Disney temporarily coronavirus. It's estimated that the move will cost the company nearly $175 million. Universal Studios Hollywood Movie-themed attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood are currently closed until March 31.



Tech industry events



Several prominent industry events were canceled or revamped because of concerns over the coronavirus. They include:

