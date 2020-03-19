CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tesla factory shutdown Resident Evil 3 remake demo Coronavirus updates MacBook Air, iPad Pro reveals PS5 reveal Eurovision 2020 canceled

Coronavirus cancellations and delays from Daytime Emmys to Disney and Eurovision

Movies, music festivals, tech conferences and sports leagues: Here's the growing list of events pushed back or canned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

, ,
Listen
- 04:14
gettyimages-1212083286

Major events are closing down due to concerns over COVID-19.

 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc worldwide -- not least in its impact on events from tech and sports to entertainment and politics. As people are advised to stay at home and avoid contact with others, a cascade of cancellations and postponements has wiped major events off the calendar.

Disneyland is shut. Movies from James Bond to Black Widow have been postponed, while big tech industry events such as SXSW, the E3 gaming showFacebook's F8, the Geneva Motor ShowGoogle I/O and Mobile World Congress have all been called off. 

On March 11, the WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic and the NBA suspended the remainder of its season. The English Premier League soon followed. Coachella, Cannes, Glastonbury and the Eurovision Song Contest have all been hit, showing the worldwide impact of coronavirus disruption. And the Olympics and San Diego Comic-Con could well be next.

Here's how the outbreak is affecting our lives with postponements, cancelations and closures:

Sporting events

Political events

Cultural happenings and institutions

Theme parks

Tech industry events

Several prominent industry events were canceled or revamped because of concerns over the coronavirus. They include:

CNET's Corinne Reichert, Ben Fox Rubin, Jackson Ryan, Shara Tibken, Lynn La, Sean Szymkowski, Dara Kerr, Queenie Wong, Oscar Gonzalez, Dan Ackerman, Stephen Shankland, Chris Paukert, Erin Carson, Edward Moyer, Sean Keane, Abrar Al-Heeti, Eli Blumenthal, Richard Trenholm and Ian Sherr contributed to this report. 

Now playing: Watch this: Pandemic: Here's what's changed about the coronavirus
5:54