The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc. As people are ordered to stay at home and avoid contact with others, a cascade of cancellations and postponements has wiped major events off the calendar.

Disneyland and Disney World are closed. Movies from James Bond to Black Widow have been postponed. Big events such as SXSW, the E3 gaming show, the Geneva and Detroit auto shows and Mobile World Congress have all been called off. Coachella, the Cannes film fest and the Eurovision Song Contest have been hit. The NBA suspended its season, as have many more sports leagues. Formula One and Wimbledon are off too.

The latest major events to be affected: Munich's Oktoberfest, originally scheduled for Sept. 19 to Oct. 4, and the 2020 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, slated for Aug. 16. Meanwhile, organizers of the IFA conference in Berlin said the electronics trade show will go on in 2020, "but with an innovative new concept." MGM Resorts has also reportedly canceled all shows and attractions through June 30.

Here's how the outbreak is impacting our lives with postponements, cancellations and closures.

Sporting events

Tour de France The cycling race won't start on June 27 as scheduled. Organizers said they're trying to figure out new dates for the event.

The cycling race won't start on June 27 as scheduled. Organizers said they're trying to figure out new dates for the event. UFC 249 UFC president Dana White said on April 9 that the event, slated for April 18, was canceled.

UFC president Dana White said on April 9 that the event, slated for April 18, was canceled. British Open On April 6, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club announced that the 149th British Open championship will be delayed until 2021.

On April 6, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club announced that the 149th British Open championship will be delayed until 2021. Wimbledon On April 1, the 2020 tennis championship was moved to 2021, when it will run from June 28 to July 11.

On April 1, the 2020 tennis championship was moved to 2021, when it will run from June 28 to July 11. Tokyo Olympics On March 24, the International Olympic Committee and Japan's prime minister said the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games will be postponed games will now be held from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021, with the Paralympic Games running from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, 2021.

Political events

Cultural happenings and institutions

Theme parks

Tech industry events



Several prominent industry events were canceled or revamped because of concerns over the coronavirus. They include:

