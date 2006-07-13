Core 2 Duo is here, and it's fast

Intel released its Core 2 Duo desktop processors tonight. We threw our full suite of benchmarks at two of the five new chips. Read our reviews of the Core 2 Extreme X6800 and the Core 2 Duo E6700 for all the details. The takeaway? The chips are fast, and they're efficient--they don't run nearly as hot as previous Pentium chips. With Core 2 Duo, Intel finally wrestles the desktop performance crown away from rival AMD, a feat it was unable to pull off with either of its previous two dual-core desktop processor lines.

This is no paper launch; Core 2 Duo processors will be available immediately in shipping systems. Given that prices range from $183 (for the Core 2 Duo E6300) to $999 (for the X6800), we expect to see the chips show up in a wide range of PCs. The first two Core 2 Duo systems we've tested are high-end gaming machines, the Dell XPS 700 and the Falcon Northwest Mach V--we've got a full review of each.