Coraline is 11 years old: Celebrate by buying classic stop-motion movies for 43% off

I saw Coraline in the theater with my daughter in 2009, and I still remember being wowed by the visuals and the deft story-telling. It was a special film. In the years since, Laika Studios has turned out one amazing stop-motion film after another, and right now you can collect them all for almost half off. Over at Fandango, you can get any Laika Studios film for $7.99, which is 43% off the regular price of $14.
The sale is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the founding of Laika Studios, but the real story here is that you can collect your favorite Laika film and keep it forever for almost half off the usual price. Here's the whole Laika catalog:
- Buy Coraline in HD for $7.99
- Buy Kubo and the Two Strings in HD for $7.99
- Buy Missing Link in 4K UHD for $7.99
- Buy The Boxtrolls in HD for $7.99
- Buy ParaNorman in HD for $7.99
There's also a featurette called 15 Years of Laika Animation on YouTube (embedded below), which you can watch for free. It's filled with behind-the-scenes peeks into the magic that makes Coraline such an unforgettable classic.
